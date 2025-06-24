Mass Shooting: Paterson Man Dead, 4 Wounded In Newark, Prosecutor Says (Photos)

At 11:40 p.m., Newark police responded to 367 6th Ave. and found five individuals struck by gunfire, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Brandyn Waters, 18, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Four men, 26, 24, and two 19-year-olds were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force is investigating, authorities said.

