Male, 19, Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted By 63-Year-Old Man In Paterson: Prosecutor

Nahum Maldonado was taken into custody without incident around 7:30 p.m. on July 30, near East 15th Street and Lyon Street in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a release Thursday, Aug. 7.

The arrest followed a report made to the Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Aug. 20, around 5:10 p.m., Valdes said.

A 19-year-old man told police he had been sexually assaulted earlier in the day in Paterson, the prosecutor said.

An investigation revealed that at about 4:06 p.m. that day, Maldonado “had deceived the victim into entering his vehicle and transported him to an isolated location where he sexually assaulted him,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Maldonado is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

He appeared before Judge Sohail Mohammed on Aug. 5, 2025, and was ordered to remain detained pending a hearing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office noted that a criminal complaint is merely an accusation and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

