Longtime New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell, Former Paterson Mayor, Dies At 87

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning," his family wrote on social media.

"As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America."

Pascrell, who represented the 9th Congressional District which encompasses Bergen and Passaic Counties, had been hospitalized over the past month.

Pascrell grew up on the south side of Paterson, graduating from St. John the Baptist High School and Fordham University. He served in the Army before working as a high school history teacher in Paramus and later served as president of the Paterson Board of Education.

Elected to the New Jersey General Assembly in 1988, he was later elected Mayor of Paterson in 1990, serving until he was elected to Congress in 1996.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-NJ, paid tribute to Pascrell, saying he embodied the spirit of New Jersey.

"He was relentless fighting for his community," Pallone said. "As a first son of Paterson, he never forgot where he came from, leaving an indelible mark on North Jersey as a mayor, a public-school teacher, an assemblyman, and a congressman who never, ever backed down from doing what was right.

"Bill was a fierce champion for the working class, always standing up for the little guy, fighting to ensure that New Jersey families got a fair shake—whether on the factory floor, in the classroom, or at the doctor’s office. Beyond his dedication, Bill was one of the funniest, most entertaining people you could ever meet. He was my friend and I was his."

He is survived by his wife, Elsie, his three children, and nine grandchildren.

Pascrell is the second New Jersey congressman to die this year. Donald Payne, a Newark native who represented New Jersey's 10th Congressional District, died in April after suffering a cardiac episode.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paterson and receive free news updates.