Light Rain 53°

SHARE

Finger Amputation At Paterson Bakery Leads To $180K Osha Fine, Safety Overhaul

A Paterson bakery where a worker lost part of a finger is facing a $180,000 penalty and a list of safety upgrades after federal investigators found the same workplace hazards still in place nearly a year later, officials said.

Valenti's Bakery

Valenti's Bakery

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Valenti’s Bakery on Washington Street was first investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in June 2023, after an employee suffered partial finger amputations. A follow-up inspection in May 2024 found that the hazards had not been corrected, the department said.

The agency reached a settlement agreement with the bakery affirming the citations and requiring the company to pay $180,000 in penalties. OSHA had issued two willful, one repeat, six serious, and one failure-to-abate citation following the second inspection.

OSHA said that as part of the settlement, the company agreed to implement several enhanced safety measures at its Paterson facility, including:

  • Forming an employee-management safety and health committee
  • Hiring a third-party safety consultant to conduct regular safety audits
  • Posting safety signs and offering training in English and Spanish
  • Starting a daily safety checklist and installing security cameras to monitor exit routes
  • Adding new engineering controls
  • Performing spot checks on lockout/tagout procedures

The Department of Labor said resources on machine guarding and control of hazardous energy are available on OSHA’s website to help employers reduce risks.

to follow Daily Voice Paterson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE