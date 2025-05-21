Finger Amputation At Paterson Bakery Leads To $180K Osha Fine, Safety Overhaul

Valenti’s Bakery on Washington Street was first investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in June 2023, after an employee suffered partial finger amputations. A follow-up inspection in May 2024 found that the hazards had not been corrected, the department said.

The agency reached a settlement agreement with the bakery affirming the citations and requiring the company to pay $180,000 in penalties. OSHA had issued two willful, one repeat, six serious, and one failure-to-abate citation following the second inspection.

OSHA said that as part of the settlement, the company agreed to implement several enhanced safety measures at its Paterson facility, including:

Forming an employee-management safety and health committee

Hiring a third-party safety consultant to conduct regular safety audits

Posting safety signs and offering training in English and Spanish

Starting a daily safety checklist and installing security cameras to monitor exit routes

Adding new engineering controls

Performing spot checks on lockout/tagout procedures

The Department of Labor said resources on machine guarding and control of hazardous energy are available on OSHA’s website to help employers reduce risks.

