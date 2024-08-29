Ex-Con Wanted In Paterson Shooting Robbery Arrested In Haledon

Jioni Rosado has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, and weapons offenses in the Aug. 23 incident at Highland and Sparrow streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

Records show Rosado was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun 10 years ago. He was also charged with drug offenses that same year.

Paterson police were called to the intersection for a shooting around 11:10 p.m. that day when they found a 31-year-old Paterson man having suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center and members of the Paterson Police Department were able to locate a potential crime scene.

The subsequent investigation found that Rosado was responsible for the shooting. On Aug. 28,, at approximately 7:15 p.m., Rosado was arrested by the Haledon Police Department, without incident near Lee Avenue and Henry Street, Haledon.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Shooting Investigation Unit at 973-321-1342.

