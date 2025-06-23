Dozens Treated For Heat-Related Illness At Paterson Graduation: Report

EMS personnel were at Hinchliffe Stadium at 11 a.m. where people had already begun fainting from the heat, CBS News says citing Paterson Police Director Jerry Speziale. Five people were hospitalized for dehydration, Speziale said.

The extreme conditions forced school officials to cut three of the four graduation ceremonies short, according to reports.

The City of Paterson Office of Emergency Management had issued an Extreme Heat Advisory for June 22 through June 25, warning of dangerous heat and urging residents to stay cool and hydrated. It was not immediately clear why the district decided to hold the ceremonies despite the advisory.

The incident came as heat index values topped 100 degrees, triggering weather alerts across North Jersey.

Click here for more from CBS News.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paterson and receive free news updates.