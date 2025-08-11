Day 4 Without Water For Thousands Of Passaic County Residents

Repairs are expected to be completed within 24 to 36 hours, PVWC said Sunday, Aug. 10. Crews have begun a “more complex approach to cut off the flow” in hopes of isolating the leak today. Residents may still have low or no water pressure and discolored water.

“Please continue to boil your water or use bottled water until you are notified that the water quality is satisfactory,” PVWC said in the update. The advisory will stay in place until testing confirms the water is safe to drink.

Free bottled water was distributed to residents of the affected towns starting Sunday at noon at the corner of North 8th and Oxford Streets in Paterson, officials said. Portable bathrooms and showers were installed at Kennedy High School for those without water. Proof of residency in Haledon, Paterson, or Prospect Park is required for bottled water pickup.

PVWC said temporary lines from Hawthorne to Prospect Park and North Haledon have begun recharging the system, and they are coordinating with Ridgewood Water and Veolia for additional supply. The Eastside pumping station, normally reserved for firefighting operations, has been running continuously to boost local water pressure.

Once pressure is restored, PVWC will flush the system, test for bacteria, and lift the advisory if results are satisfactory — which could take one to two days after pressure returns.

