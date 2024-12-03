Crashed Car, Gunshot Wounds: Arrest Made In Deadly Paterson Shooting

Robert Davis was arrested on Monday, Dec. 2, following an investigation by the Paterson Police Department and Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-in-Charge Patrick Murray. Authorities have filed a motion for pre-trial detention, which will be heard by a Superior Court judge.

The incident began around 3:49 a.m. on Nov. 12, when police responded to reports of gunfire near Godwin Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard. Officers found ballistic evidence at the scene. Shortly afterward, they were alerted to a car crash outside Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Inside the vehicle, police found the 21-year-old Staten Island man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant, a 27-year-old Paterson man, exited the vehicle and entered the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was admitted for treatment, authorities said.

Davis has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree certain persons not to possess weapons.

If convicted, Davis faces a minimum of 30 years to life for the murder charge, 10 to 20 years for attempted murder, and 5 to 10 years for each of the weapons offenses.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org, or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Paterson and receive free news updates.