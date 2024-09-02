Cops ID Victim, Suspected Gunman In Deadly Paterson Shooting

Daquann Barnes, 37, of Paterson, is believed to have shot and killed Raheem Porter, who was found lying face down at Auburn and Ellison streets on Saturday, Aug. 31 around 2:45 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

Porter was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An investigation identified Barnes as the shooter, police said.

He was arrested Monday, Sept. 2, and charged with murder and various weapons offenses.

Barnes has a history of multiple arrests and law violations, having been charged with aggravated assault in 2010 and violation of a restraining order in 2006, court records show.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

