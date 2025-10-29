Asbury Park Man Charged In Fatal Paterson Stabbing, Prosecutor Says

Jean Romelus, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 28, in connection with the Oct. 22 fatal stabbing near Market Street and Veterans Place, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-in-Charge Patrick Murray.

Officers responded to the area around 2:21 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found William Davis, 38, of Paterson, lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds, authorities said. Davis was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Romelus stabbed the victim, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody “without incident,” according to the release.

Romelus is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, officials said. Prosecutors will seek pretrial detention.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information to contact its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, email [email protected], or reach the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120, according to the release.

