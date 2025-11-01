5 Dead In Paterson House Fire On Halloween Night, Authorities Say

Firefighters stabilized the structure fire at 15 Emerson Avenue, Paterson, Oct. 31, 2025, shortly after 9:50 p.m., according to city fire officials.

Five victims, a 39-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, and three children ages 14, 12, and 7, were found inside of 15 Emerson Ave. just after firefighters stabalized the blaze at 9:50 p.m.,Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or [email protected].

