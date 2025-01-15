Woman Lied About Insurance On Stolen Car Hoping For Reimbursement: Passaic Prosecutor

Christie Reyes, 37, gave authorities false information in an attempt to secure insurance coverage for a previously stolen vehicle, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. Reyes tried to obtain reimbursement for the theft after she had already secured new insurance coverage for the vehicle, Reyes said.

Authorities were tipped off on Jan. 11, 2024, prompting an investigation. She was arrested on Jan. 14, 2025,

Reyes is charged with one count of third-degree insurance fraud, which carries a sentencing exposure of three to five years in New Jersey State Prison if convicted. She was processed and released and is scheduled to appear in Central Judicial Processing Court within the next two weeks.

Anyone with information about this incident or other cases involving Reyes is encouraged to contact the Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO. For media inquiries, contact Chief Assistant Prosecutor Nubar C. Kasaryan at nkasaryan@passaiccountynj.org or (973) 837-7622.

