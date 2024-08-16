Fair 84°

Girl Rushed To Firehouse In Passaic Shooting Survives, Prosecutor Says

A juvenile was hospitalized in a shooting Thursday night, Aug. 15 in Passaic, authorities said.

Westside fire station in Passaic

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
The juvenile, who sources identified as a female, was driven to the Westside Firehouse after being shot on Monroe and Grove streets just before 11:50 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

Then girl was then rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Her condition was not immediately released.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Passaic Police Department 973-365-3900.

