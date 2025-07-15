Child, 6, Found Dead In Passaic: Prosecutor

Passaic police officers responded to a home on Aspen Place and State Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, to reports of an unresponsive child, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

Upon arrival, officers found the 6-year-old boy dead, Guzman and Valdes said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

