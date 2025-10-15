Two Girls Missing In Parsippany: Police

The girls left the area of Hill Road and were last seen on foot near Cherry Hill Road and Route 46 at 12:30 p.m., Parsippany police said.

Alexia Arancidia, a 17-year-old girl, was last seen wearing a purple and gray sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.. She is 5'5" and weighs 170 lbs. with brown hair and eyes, police said.

Michaella Blum, a 15-year-old girl, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black leggings, police said. She is 5’5" and weighs 115 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Parsippany Police Department at 973-263-4300 extension 0

