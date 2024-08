The crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. on Route 80 westbound in Parsippany-Troy Hills Township between a box truck and three passenger vehicles, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said. Multiple injuries were reported, though they were non-life-threatening, Marchan said.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

