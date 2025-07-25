Truck Collides With School Bus On Route 80: Njsp

At 9:56 a.m., the tractor trailer, which was traveling east in the center lane, struck a school bus in the left lane, causing it to lose directional control and hit the center median, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

As a result of the collision, another vehicle was struck with debris, Marchan said.. The school bus had no passengers, and no injuries were reported on the scene, Marchan said.

he crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

