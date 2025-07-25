A Few Clouds 86°

Truck Collides With School Bus On Route 80: Njsp

A tractor trailer crashed into a school bus on Route 80 in Morris County on Thursday, July 24, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police 

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Sam Barron

At 9:56 a.m., the tractor trailer, which was traveling east in the center lane, struck a school bus in the left lane, causing it to lose directional control and hit the center median, Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

As a result of the collision, another vehicle was struck with debris, Marchan said.. The school bus had no passengers, and no injuries were reported on the scene, Marchan said. 

he crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

