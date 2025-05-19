A Few Clouds 64°

SHARE

Tierra Encanto Coffee Opens In Lake Hiawatha

A Colombian coffee shop with deep roots in family, farming, and cultural tradition is now brewing in Morris County.

Yenifer at Tierra Enancto

Yenifer at Tierra Enancto

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tierra Encanto
Jesus and Yenifer at Tierra Encanto in Lake Hiawatha.

Jesus and Yenifer at Tierra Encanto in Lake Hiawatha.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tierra Encanto
Jesus in Tierra Encanto

Jesus in Tierra Encanto

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tierra Encanto
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Tierra Encanto Coffee, which roughly translates to enchanted land and is located at 35 N Beverwyck Road, is a labor of love from husband-and-wife team Jesus Gueits Pereira and Yenifer Osorio, who opened the shop last month.

“So far so good — the people are very happy,” said Gueits Pereira, 38. “There wasn’t any coffee shop in the area… we’re basically the only specialty Colombian coffee company here. The community is very active and we’re very grateful for the support.”

Yenifer, originally from Colombia, grew up in the coffee scene — her family owns a farm in La Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, and she’s been involved since she was a child. After moving to the U.S. five years ago, she and her husband, a Puerto Rico native and CPA, dreamed of bringing those beans to New Jersey.

Now, that dream is a reality — and a family affair.

Beans are hand-harvested by Yenifer’s family, shipped to New Jersey, and roasted locally before being brewed fresh at the shop, Pereira explained. The couple also has a one-year-old daughter and currently lives in West New York.

“Our coffee is planted under the shade of native trees like oaks, cacao, banana, and avocado,” the statement said. “It’s a full farm-to-cup experience, with complete traceability.”

The shop focuses on sustainability, fair trade, and supporting indigenous and farming communities in Colombia.

And while Yenifer now runs the shop full time, Jesus still helps out — even while maintaining his day job in finance.

“It was her dream,” he said. “But I’m a coffee lover too, so it became our dream.”

to follow Daily Voice Parsippany-Troy Hills and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE