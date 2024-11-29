Parsippany Route 80 Road Rage Shooting: Witnesses Sought In Thanksgiving Eve Incident

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, around 6:18 a.m., when the driver of a silver minivan with a Pennsylvania license plate pulled alongside a blue Subaru Outback and fired at least one shot, striking the rear driver’s side window, authorities said. It happened near Exit 47B in Parsippany.

No injuries were reported, but police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or its aftermath to contact the NJSP Troop “B” Totowa Station Detective Bureau at 973-785-9412.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

