Parsippany Motorcyclist Killed In Sussex County Crash: Njsp

A 56-year-old Parsippany man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a Mercedes Benz on County Route 650 in Sussex County on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 8, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Sam Barron

At 10:20 a.m., Sung Yi was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound when it crashed into a Mercedes Benz at the intersection of County Route 650 and County Route 675 in Montague Township, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

Yi sustained fatal injuries while the driver and passenger of the Mercedes Benz sustained minor injuries, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

