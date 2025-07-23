Parsippany Man Crashes Stolen Motorcycle, Found With Crack In Middletown: Cops

Michael Crupi, 48, was taken into custody Monday, July 21, following a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle near State Route 35 and Cherry Tree Farm Road, according to Middletown Township Police Chief R. Craig Weber.

Police said the motorcyclist fled the scene before officers arrived. Ptl. Salvatore Albanese later spotted the motorcycle near Wilson Avenue and State Route 36. When the officer approached, Crupi ran, according to police.

Ptl. Albanese and Detective Lieutenant Brian McGrogan chased and arrested him a short time later.

An investigation revealed the motorcycle had been reported stolen in Wall Township, police said.

Crupi was arrested in an armed robbery in Middletown more than a decade ago.

Crupi was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, obstruction, resisting arrest, possession of suspected crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglar’s tools, unlawful possession of a knife, credit card theft, false documents, driving while intoxicated, unlicensed driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, and several other motor vehicle violations.

He was processed and taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institute in Freehold.

