Overturned Tractor Trailer Closes All Lanes Of Route 287 Ramp In Parsippany

An overturned tractor trailer shut all lanes of Route 287 to Route 80 Saturday morning, Feb. 8.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
The NJDOT site shows it happened on the southbound ramp to westbound Exit 41 in Parsippany.

As of 11:40 a.m., all lanes were closed.

