You might want to follow your nose to Naan Kebab, the city’s newest fast-casual halal spot that’s quickly earning fans one tikka-loaded bite at a time.

Located at 120 Hoosick Street, Naan Kebab quietly opened in late June, and word is already spreading like sizzling ghee on a hot naan.

Open daily, this cozy eatery is serving up Pakistani-style kebabs, wraps, biryanis, and street food staples, blending bold spice, comfort food charm, and casual convenience. The menu is bursting with craveable creations, including:

Loaded Tikka Fries: Crispy seasoned fries piled high with creamy chicken tikka masala.

Bun Kebab Sliders: Think Pakistani street burger meets brunch—fried spiced potato and pea patties topped with onions, egg, and tangy sauces.

Naan Kebab Wraps: Tender seekh kebabs wrapped in soft naan with a side of masala dipping bliss.

Chicken Tikka Quesadilla: A Pakistani-Mexican fusion that one fan called “a flavor explosion I’ve never had before.”

Early Yelp and Google reviewers are smitten, praising both the food and the friendly service. One Yelper described the Chicken Tikka Kebabs over Rice and Salad as “six sizable boneless tender chicken pieces in a tikka marinade over soft saffron rice”—a perfect takeout feast.

Another diner gushed over the buttered naan, calling it “very hot with a soft texture,” while a quick lunch customer was wowed by “absolutely delicious” quesadillas and the lightning-fast 10-minute prep time.

The vibes inside? “Clean, beautiful aesthetic,” says one Google reviewer. The staff? “Friendly and attentive.” And the verdict? “Definitely a must try.”

If You Go

📍 Naan Kebab, 120 Hoosick Street in Troy

🕐 Open daily

🖥️ Find out more on its website.

