Motorcyclist Killed In Fiery Crash With SUV Near Parsippany Bank: Prosecutor

A motorcycle collided with a Kia Sportage in the area of 100 Parsippany Road near Chase Bank, a spokeswoman for the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said. Subsequently, both vehicles were engulfed in flames, authorities said.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Morristown Medical Center, where they were subsequently pronounced deceased, authorities said. The driver of the Sportage was also transported to an area hospital, authorities said.

The motorcyclist has not been publicly identified, authorities said. The crash is under investigation, authorities said.

