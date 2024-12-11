Hundreds Without Power In Hunterdon County

According to the company's outage map, 241 customers were in the dark in Washington Township as gusty winds began to sweep through the region. In Morris Township, 74 customers were in the dark, and 18 had no power in Morristown.

The outage map showed 248 customers were without power in Long Valley and Tewksbury as well.

Meanwhile, in Woodbridge (Middlesex County), 552 PSE&G customers did not have power as of 9:20 a.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Parsippany-Troy Hills and receive free news updates.