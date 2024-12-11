Fog/Mist 52°

SHARE

Hundreds Without Power In Hunterdon County

Hundreds of New Jersey residents were without power on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, JCPL reports.

Morris/Hunterdon outages

Morris/Hunterdon outages

 Photo Credit: JCP&L Outage Map
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

According to the company's outage map, 241 customers were in the dark in Washington Township as gusty winds began to sweep through the region. In Morris Township, 74 customers were in the dark, and 18 had no power in Morristown.

The outage map showed 248 customers were without power in Long Valley and Tewksbury as well.

Meanwhile, in Woodbridge (Middlesex County), 552 PSE&G customers did not have power as of 9:20 a.m.

to follow Daily Voice Parsippany-Troy Hills and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE