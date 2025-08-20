Feds Release Details, ID Suspect In Parsippany Shootout With Agents

Law enforcement officers responded to 43-year-old Maloy Amador’s Parsippany home on Aug. 13, to execute a search warrant in connection with a federal narcotics and firearms investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba said.

After officers entered, Amador fired a gun toward them, prompting an extended exchange of gunfire, Habba said.

Amador eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. He was struck in the arm during the shootout, according to Habba. One officer’s bulletproof vest contained pieces of a projectile from a bullet that Amador had fired, officials said.

A search of the home turned up narcotics and several firearms, including multiple assault rifles, federal officials said.

Amador is charged by complaint with attempted murder of a federal officer, discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Amador appeared on Aug. 14, before U.S. Magistrate Judge José R. Almonte in Newark federal court and was detained.

The attempted murder charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. The discharge of a firearm charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. The firearms possession charge carries a maximum of 15 years, and the narcotics offense carries up to 20 years.

The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, New Jersey State Police, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

