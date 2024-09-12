Driver, 31, Arrested At Airport After Fleeing To Turkey In Deadly Parsippany Crash: Prosecutor

Davut Batca was behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 when he struck Jelson Cabrera, 35, of Trenton, on Route 46 West near Sandra Drive just before 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Cabrera was taken to Morristown Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Meanwhile, Batca fled the scene and then left the United States for Turkey, the prosecutor said alongside Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Richard Pantina.

Upon his return to the United States, he was arrested in New York, authorities said. Batca was operating his parents' car when he struck Cabrera, authorities said.

Batca was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and is currently lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Parsippany-Troy Hills and receive free news updates.