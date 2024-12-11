Car Crash, Not Drone, Takes Down Pole In Parsippany: Police

A motor vehicle crash on South Beverwyck Road near Edgewood Court damaged electrical lines and a utility pole, forcing the area to be closed, Parsippany police said.

But misinformation swirled online, with posts on the Ring app and other social media groups claiming it was a large drone that crashed, police said.

"This false claim has caused a heavy amount of unneeded phone calls to our communication center," police said.

Morris County has been plague by numerous drone sightings since mid-November. Numerous law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, have been investigating.

While authorities reassure the public that there is no immediate threat to safety, the unexplained drone activity has many wondering what’s happening in the skies.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Parsippany-Troy Hills and receive free news updates.