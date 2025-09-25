Boy, 12, Seriously Injured In E-Scooter Crash: Parsippany PD

Parsippany police said officers responded around 7:15 a.m. to Halsey Road near Quaker Road for a report of a crash involving a juvenile on a scooter and a motor vehicle.

A preliminary investigation revealed the boy was riding west in the eastbound lane of Halsey Road when he crossed the double yellow line and was hit by a 2014 Subaru Impreza traveling east, police said.

The driver stopped immediately and stayed at the scene. Police said the juvenile, who had been wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment.

“At this stage of the investigation, it does not appear that the speed of the Subaru was a contributing factor in the crash,” Parsippany police said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation.

