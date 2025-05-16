Orange Pastor, Wife Enslaved Church Members For Sex, Labor: Feds

Treva Edwards, 60, and Christine Edwards, 63, face charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and forced labor in Newark federal court, US Attorney Alina Habba said.

The Edwards’ were founders and pastors of a church called Jesus is Lord by the Holy Ghost, operated out of an apartment building in Orange, Habba said.

Between 2011 and 2020, the Edwardses identified and recruited victims who were facing struggles in their lives to join the church and live and worship at the building, Habba said. Treva told victims he was a prophet who could communicate with God and that disobeying him would result in spiritual retribution from God, Habba said.

The Edwardses forced the victims to perform labor, saying they were serving God, refusing to pay them any wages, and used verbal and emotional threats to keep them in line. Habba said. The victims were deprived of sleep and only fed once a day, Habba said.

The Edwardses instituted and enforced strict rules about when and whether the victims could eat or sleep, when and for how long they were to pray and work, and whether they could speak to non-members or leave the church building, Habba said. They isolated the victims, monitored their communications and whereabouts, and convinced them that non-members were evil or possessed by the devil, Habba said.

Treva controlled and subjected one victim to repeated physical and sexual assaults, impregnated her, and instructed her to get an abortion, Habba said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Orange and receive free news updates.