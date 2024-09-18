Murder Suspect Arrested Days After Orange Park Killing, Prosecutor Says

Brandon Beasley is accused of shooting and killing DeAndre Smith in Metcalf Park on Valley Street in Orange on Thursday, Sept. 12, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Orange Public Safety Director Todd Warren said.

Smith was rushed to University Hospital after the 8:30 p.m. incident, where he died on Sunday, Sept. 15.

An investigation by the Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force and the Orange Police Department led authorities to charge Beasley, with murder and weapons charges. He is being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in the Essex County Central Judicial Processing (CJP) Court.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force at (877) 847-7432 or by email at HomicideTips@njecpo.org. All calls and communications will be kept confidential.

