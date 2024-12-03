Massive Fire Erupts In Orange Building

The blaze out late Sunday night, Dec. 1, in a vacant three-story building on the 400 block of Main Street in Orange, formerly home to the Rossi Paint Company, according to Orange Deputy Fire Chief Elvin Padilla Jr.

The Orange Fire Department, led by Deputy Chief Rivera, responded to the blaze at approximately 9:30 p.m., encountering heavy flames consuming the top floor of the structure.

Mutual aid assistance was quickly called in from East Orange, West Orange, South Essex, Irvington, and Belleville Fire Departments. Crews worked together tirelessly to contain and extinguish the fire, Deputy Chief Padilla said.

A wide range of support services was also on hand, including the Orange Police Department, Orange Fire Prevention, Orange Emergency Management, UMDNJ EMS, Bell and Siren Canteen, NJ Transit Rehab, Belleville Cascade Unit, and PSE&G.

“No injuries have been reported as of this release,” Padilla said, crediting the swift and coordinated efforts of all responders.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

“This incident highlights the critical importance of regional cooperation and preparedness in responding to large-scale emergencies,” Padilla added. “Gratitude is extended to all departments and agencies involved for their professionalism and dedication.”

