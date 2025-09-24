At 3:15 a.m., Edwin Tuc Patricio was riding his E-boke eastbound when he crossed the double yellow line onto the westbound lane on Main Street, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

He was struck by a black Volkswagen ATL traveling west bound on Main Street, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

The driver of the Volkswagen remained on the scene, authorities said. He and a passenger that was in the vehicle at the time were not injured, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

