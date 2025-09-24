Overcast 78°

SHARE

Edwin Tuc Patricio Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Orange

A 22-year-old Orange cyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle on Friday, Sept. 19, authorities said.

Orange NJ police

Orange NJ police

 Photo Credit: Orange NJ Police Department Facebook
Sam Barron

At 3:15 a.m., Edwin Tuc Patricio was riding his E-boke eastbound when he crossed the double yellow line onto the westbound lane on Main Street, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

He was struck by a black Volkswagen ATL traveling west bound on Main Street, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

The driver of the Volkswagen remained on the scene, authorities said. He and a passenger that was in the vehicle at the time were not injured, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Orange and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE