Teachers Union Blasted For Honoring Assata Shakur, Fugitive Who Killed NJ Trooper

On Thursday, Sept. 25, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Joanne Deborah Byron — widely known as Assata Shakur and Joanne Chesimard — died in Havana at age 78. A member of the Black Liberation Army, Shakur was convicted in 1977 of first-degree murder and other charges after a 1973 shootout on the New Jersey Turnpike that left Foerster dead and another trooper wounded.

She escaped prison in 1979 and resurfaced in Cuba, where she was granted asylum. The FBI later placed her on its Most Wanted Terrorist List.

On Friday, Sept. 26, the Chicago Teachers Union posted on X: “Rest in Power, Rest in Peace, Assata Shakur. Today we honor the life and legacy of a revolutionary fighter, a fierce writer, a revered elder of Black liberation, and a leader of freedom whose spirit continues to live in our struggle.”

The union’s message ignited sharp criticism online.

“How about we honor the man she murdered instead,” one user wrote, posting a photo of Trooper Foerster in uniform. “Rest in Peace, Werner Foerster. Vietnam veteran, New Jersey state trooper… Say his name.”

Others accused the union of hypocrisy. “Only 18% of Black students meet math proficiency standards in Chicago public schools,” another critic wrote. “Rather than honoring a cop killer, maybe try to focus your attention on educating your students?”

Another post read: “She KILLED a man. His wife became a widow and left behind a three-year-old child. And you honor the killer?”

Shakur’s case has long divided opinion, with supporters framing her as a symbol of racial justice and critics underscoring the violent loss of a state trooper who left behind a young family.

