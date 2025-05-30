Old Bridge Verizon Salesman Who Stabbed Man In Neck Learns Fate: Prosecutor

Michael Tsamas, a Laurence Harbor resident, was previously found guilty of aggravated manslaughter in the death of Joseph Delgardio, a 44-year-old Jackson Township resident, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Tsamas was also convicted of multiple weapons charges, Billhimer said.

On Thursday May 26, 2022 at 6:15 p.m., Jackson Township police responded to West Veterans Highway and Conor Road and found Delgardio lying in a pool of blood in the roadway with a severe wound to his neck, Billhimer said. Delgardio was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Tsamas visited Delgardio's home while working for a company hired by Verizon to solicit customers, Billhimer said. Delgardio told Tsamas he was not interested and Tsamas left his residence, Billhimer said.

Delgardio then confronted Tsamas on the street and a physical altercation ensued, Billhimer said. During the fight, Tsamas removed a dagger from his pocket and stabbed Delgardio in the neck, Billhimer said.

