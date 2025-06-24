Officer Andrew Paterek died on Monday, June 23, the department's PBA announced on Tuesday.

“Andrew was more than a dedicated officer,” the PBA said in a statement. “He was a friend, a protector, and a true example of what it means to serve with integrity and compassion.”

Paterek first joined the Old Bridge Township Police Department as an auxiliary officer in 2015, serving until 2020. He then became a Class 1 special law enforcement officer, and in November 2022, he was officially sworn in as one of five new full-time officers. He graduated from New Jersey City University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

“His kindness, humility, and commitment to our community touched countless lives,” the PBA said. “Whether responding to a call, lending a helping hand, or simply offering words of encouragement, Andrew’s presence made this world a better, safer place.”

"Though his time with us was brief, he made a lasting impact through his professionalism, compassion, and unwavering commitment to public service," Chief Thomas Montagna said.

“Rest easy, Officer Paterek," the PBA concluded. "Your watch may have ended, but your memory, your courage, and your heart will live on in all of us.”

Funeral arrangements were not immediately released. The department offered its deepest condolences to Paterek’s family, friends, and fellow officers.

