The blaze occurred at the Madison Arms apartment complex on Rellim Drive, according to Old Bridge Councilwoman Jill DeCaro, adding that no serious injuries were suffered aside from smoke inhalation.

As a precaution, the building was fully evacuated and will remain off-limits until the fire department deems it safe for residents to return.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene and is actively assisting those affected.

“Our volunteers responded to a #fire at Madison Arms Apts in #OldBridge, helping 3 people in 2 families with emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food & clothing needs,” the Red Cross said. “We plan to meet with 8 families today (approx 15 people) to provide assistance.”

Councilwoman DeCaro thanked first responders for their quick action in containing the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

