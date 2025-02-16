Mom, 4-Year-Old Daughter Missing Out Of Old Bridge, Police Say

Britany King, 27, and her daughter, Zora Newkirk (also known as Zora King), were reported missing to the Old Bridge Township Police Department after they left their home at the Madison Gardens Apartment Complex, possibly using a car service, according to Old Bridge police.

King is described as 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the Old Bridge Township Police Department at (732) 721-4000 or email dhaviland@oldbridge.com.

