Officers responded to a burglary in progress on Yellowstone Drive and observed a man fleeing on foot, Old Bridge police said. Matthew Missak was apprehended following a pursuit, police said.

Missak had specifically targeted the residence to steal valuable chandeliers, police said. The chandeliers required a specialized key to be lowered, which Missak was found to have in his possession at the time of arrest, police said.

He was charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Resisting Arrest and Eluding Officers, police said. He was remanded to the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center, police said.

