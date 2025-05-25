Overcast 69°

SHARE

Major Cruelty Case Seizes 21 Animals From Old Bridge Pair: Police

Authorities in Old Bridge have charged two people after seizing 21 animals from a local residence in what police are calling a major animal cruelty case.

Old Bridge police

Old Bridge police

 Photo Credit: OLD BRIDGE PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The coordinated rescue took place the week of May 23, following complaints and an ongoing investigation into suspected neglect, Old Bridge Township Police said.

Sixteen dogs, three birds, one cat, and one mouse were found living in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions, lacking proper veterinary care, police said.

The residents — a 59-year-old woman, Tracey Kass, and a 45-year-old man, Shane Ulmer — have each been charged with 21 counts of animal cruelty, along with multiple Township ordinance violations related to the incident.

“This is a deeply troubling case that highlights the importance of community vigilance and the need for responsible pet ownership,” the department said in a statement.

All animals were removed from the home and taken to the Old Bridge Animal Shelter for medical evaluations and ongoing care. The shelter will assess each animal’s condition to determine the best outcome based on their individual needs.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges may be pending.

to follow Daily Voice Old Bridge and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE