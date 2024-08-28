Firefighters Battling Boat Fire At Raritan Marina In Old Bridge (Developing)

One truck for the Morgan Hose & Chemical Company was on the scene at Raritan Marina, the Sayreville fire company said in a Facebook post at 3:56 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

It was unclear if anyone was injured or if the fire was under control as of press time.

The burned-out boat sank as firefighters sprayed water on it to put out the flames, ABC7 New York reported. Video from the news station's helicopter showed the fire spread to a dock and nearby woods.

This appeared to be the second large boat fire at a New Jersey marina in less than a week. Four marina employees suffered smoke inhalation after flames broke out on a roughly 42-foot boat in Wildwood on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The marina in the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge is located off Route 35 near the Cheesequake Creek Drawbridge. The property also has a boat dealership and a 5,500-square-foot service building.

