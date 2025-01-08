Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Cars On New Year's: Old Bridge PD

At 1:43 a.m. officers were investigating a traffic crash on Route 35 when the driver, who was not identified, slammed into the rear of a patrol vehicle, which in turn hit into the patrol vehicle in front of it, Old Bridge police said.

Both officers were out of the vehicles at the time and did not sustain any injuries, police said. The driver was not injured but charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Three people were arrested for driving while intoxicated in the first three hours of the New Year, police said.

