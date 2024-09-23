$50K Richer: Ocean Township Supermarket Sells Winning Powerball Ticket

The winner was sold at the Wegmans on Route 35 in Ocean Township, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Monday, Sept. 23. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball in the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The winning numbers were 17, 19, 21, 37, and 45. The Powerball was 14.

No one captured the estimated $197 million jackpot. One ticket sold in Florida won $2 million and another in North Carolina was worth $1 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday, Sept. 23 with an estimated jackpot of $208 million.

