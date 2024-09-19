Ron Jon Surf Shop To Close Ocean City Location: 'Thank You All'

Ron Jon Surf Shop will close its location on the corner of Asbury Avenue and East Eighth Street, the store announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The shop opened in 2021 and its last day will be Sunday, Oct. 6.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Ocean City for welcoming us and thank our Ocean City team for their loyalty and commitment," the store posted. We would also like to express our appreciation to our customers at the Ocean City location for their trust and support. We are truly grateful for your patronage and hope that your shopping experience with us was a good one.

"We will miss being a part of the Ocean City community and thank you all."

Ron DiMenna founded Ron Jon Surf Shop in 1959, according to the company's website. He opened the first store in Ship Bottom in 1961 before moving to Florida, creating another shop in Cocoa Beach in 1963.

Ron Jon Surf Shop has about a dozen U.S. stores, most of which are in Florida. The company also operates shops at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Orlando International Airport (MCO), and Tampa International Airport.

The company hasn't announced any changes to its Ship Bottom store, the only other one in New Jersey.

