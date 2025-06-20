Philly Man Installed Hidden Cameras In Boardwalk Bathrooms: Ocean City Police

At 12:25 p.m., on Thursday, June 12, officers responded to the public bathrooms at 6th Street and the Boardwalk after a woman found a recording device inside one of the bathrooms, Ocean City police said. Officers discovered additional cameras in public bathrooms at 10th Street and 11th Street, police said.

An investigation determined the suspect as Harold Perkins and he was arrested following a search of his home in Philadelphia, police said.

Perkins is charged with six counts of invasion of privacy and six counts of endangering the welfare of children, manufacturing child pornography, police said.

He remains in Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition hearings, police said.

