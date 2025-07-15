Mostly Cloudy 87°

Support Swells After Nutley 8th Grader Struck By Car

Joey Lombardi was injured when he was struck by car in Belleville on Monday, July 7, according to a fundraiser set up to support his family.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

Joey, an 8th grader at John H. Walker Middle School, had his maxilla fractured as a result of the crash.

"After years of extensive dental work his braces are off and his teeth are submerged into his gums," Olivia Marino-Myers, who organized the fundraiser said. "He will need extensive dental work again after this accident. Thank God Joey is alive!"

Belleville police did not respond to an email requesting additional details about the crash.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

