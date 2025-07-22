Partly Cloudy 72°

Nutley Mayor Deploying To Iraq For Six Months

Nutley Mayor John Kelly, II will be deploying to Iraq in August, the township announced Friday, July 18.

 Photo Credit: Township of Nutley Facebook
Sam Barron

Kelly, a US Army Major will be deploying with the New Jersey Army National Guard in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. Kelly, who will serve as the unit commander's legal advisor will be deployed for six months.

“I am honored to be able to serve my country and I am grateful that with the support of my fellow Board of Commissioners, our Township government and I will continue to function as we always have," Kelly said.

Deputy Mayor Thomas Evans will preside over the Board of Commission meetings while Kelly is deployed.

