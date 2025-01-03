Happy New Year! Nutley Powerball Player Wins Big

Lottery tickets sold in Union County and Essex County matched four white balls and the Powerball in the drawing held on Wednesday, Jan. 1. The ticket sold in Cranford was bought with a multiplier and won $150,000 while the ticket sold in Nutley won $50,000.

The tickets were sold at Quick Check on North East Avenue in Cranford and the Nutley Newsstand on Franklin Avenue in Nutley.

The winning numbers were 06, 12, 28, 35, 66. The Powerball was 26 and the Power Play was 3X.

