Essex County Lieutenant Charged With Assault: Prosecutor

David Fontoura, a lieutenant in the Essex Coutny Prosecutor's Office was charged with multiple accounts of assault related to domestic violence incidents, authorities said.

Fontoura was charged with aggravated assault, weapons offenses, criminal restraint and making terroristic threats, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said, for incidents that occurred in Nutley between September 2019 and March 2020.

The incidents were reported to the Nutley Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and transferred to Mercer County to prevent any conflict of interest, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Fontoura is the grandson of Armando Fontoura, the longtime Essex County Sheriff, who has served in that position since 1991.

Fontoura has been suspended from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, a spokesman said.

