Jazmine Mendez was last seen leaving Nutley High School at 2:30 p.m., Nutley police said. Mendez has been diagnosed with asthma and according to her family, does not have her medication on her, police said.

Mendez is possibly in Newark, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Nutley Police Department immediately at 973-284-4940.

